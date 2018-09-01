‘Basketball Wives’ Star Gloria Govan Arrested For Child Endangerment After Alleged Fight With Ex

‘Basketball Wives’ star Gloria Govan was arrested on the afternoon of Aug. 31 for felony child endangerment after allegedly having a dangerous fight with her ex-husband.

Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan, 33, was shockingly arrested on Aug. 31 for child endangerment after she had a fight with her ex-husband Matt Barnes that put their twin boys at risk, according to TMZ. Gloria’s kids were at school earlier in the day and Matt was supposed to pick them up when they got out since he was supposed to have custody of them over Labor Day weekend. Things didn’t go according to plan when Gloria showed up to the school five minutes before they got out to pick them up.

Her actions reportedly led to a big blowout. After the kids went in her car, Matt showed up and told them to get out and go in his car instead. They followed his instructions and that’s when Gloria allegedly went into a big rage. She started screaming and cussing at Matt and even tried to follow his car, sources told the outlet. She eventually blocked Matt’s car with the kids inside and that’s when someone called 911. She was later arrested for child endangerment and violating a court order when she went against the custody agreement she had with Matt. The kids were able to go home with Matt after the arrest and Gloria was released on $100, 000 bail.

Gloria and Matt previously went through a bitter divorce battle that involved an alleged cheating scandal but they seemed to clear the air. This recent argument that led to Gloria’s arrest proves things are once again rough between the former couple. Gloria has been engaged to Matt’s former teammate, ex-NBA star Derek Fisher since Apr. 2018. Matt showed his love for his ex when he took to Instagram to congratulate the lovebirds.