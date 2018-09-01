John McCain’s Funeral: Barack Obama Blasts Donald Trump’s ‘Bombast & Phony’ Controversies

Barack Obama delivered an emotional eulogy at John McCain’s funeral that also put Donald Trump & his immigration policies on full blast. Find out about his epic diss here.

Barack Obama paid his respects to his fellow former senator and his former 2008 presidential election opponent John McCain at his funeral at the National Cathedral on Sep. 1. While he honored the late statesmen, Obama also threw a not-so-subtle dig at Donald Trump, lamenting how much of politics is “trafficking in bombast and insult and phony controversies and manufactured outrage…it’s a politics that pretends to be tough but in fact is born of fear. John called on us to be bigger than that, to be better than that.” In addition to former President George W. Bush‘s eulogy, Obama called the honor of giving a speech at McCain’s funeral a “precious and singular honor.” He also continued to slam Trump and his immigration policies, saying, “Part of what makes our county great is not based on our bloodline, not based on where are parents or grandparents came from or how recently they arrived, but that we are all created equal. John never treated everyone differently because of their race or color or gender. Our greatness of a nation is not being able to ‘bend others to our will,’ but by our insistence on human rights.” Watch the moving speech below.

Barack also described what it was like being called upon to give a eulogy at his funeral, saying, “Now, when John called me with that request earlier this year, I’ll admit sadness and also a certain surprise but, after our conversation ended, I realized how well it captured some of John’s essential qualities. To start with John liked being unpredictable, even a little contrarian…”

Before delivering his powerful eulogy, Barack expressed his thoughts on McCain’s passing in a statement he made to Twitter. “John McCain and I were members of different generations, came from completely difference backgrounds, and competed at the highest level of politics,” he wrote. “But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher — the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched and sacrificed. We saw our political battles, even, as a privilege, something noble, an opportunity to serve as the stewards of those high ideals at home, and to advance them around the world. We saw this country as a place where anything is possible — and citizenship as our patriotic obligation to ensure it forever remains that way.”

McCain was previously laid to rest at the National Phoenix Baptist Church on the morning of August 30. The late senator’s casket was brought to the Arizona State Capitol the day before. His body lied there in state before he was transported to Annapolis, Maryland for his funeral.

This is a LEADER. Barack Obama begins eulogy recognizing everyone and about John McCain "statesman, patriot." Love this man. #JohnMCain #McCainMemorial #McCainFuneral pic.twitter.com/XUiJ5Alc1R — Chrissy (@PerryJuDo4ever) September 1, 2018

