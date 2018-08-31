The guys from We Don’t We finally put out their debut album on Aug. 31, and we’re OBSESSED. Listen to ‘8 Letters’ here!

It’s finally here! 8 Letters, the first album from adorable boy band, Why Don’t We, dropped just in time to kick off Labor Day Weekend, and we cannot get enough. The record features eight songs (or letters, if you will), and it’s just what the guys’ fans have been waiting for. “We hope this album makes you feel,” the group tweeted. “Whether it be happiness, sadness or excitement, we hope you all enjoy every second of it. Our lives and our careers so far have led up to this moment.”

Loyal Why Don’t We fans didn’t take long to get the hashtag #8LettersOutNow trending on Twitter, and social media blew up with those raving over the eight tracks. “I just listened to 8 Letters for the first time and I’m speechless,” someone wrote in all caps. “It’s so good and I’m so proud of my boys.” Another added, “Its so hard to choose my favorite song. I’m just so hooked.” The consensus is clear: The guys hit it out of the park with this one!

Why Don’t We formed in Sept. 2016, so this record has certainly been a long time coming. The group has released five EPs and put out plenty of singles in the past two years, but it was most definitely time for a full-length album…and they completely delivered.

Why Don’t We is composed of Jonah Frantzich, Corbyn Besson, Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery and Zachary Herron. They announced their debut via YouTube, and have worked closely with YouTube star, Logan Paul, on various projects. This is just the beginning!