Vanessa Marquez: 5 Things To Know About ‘ER’ Star, 49 Shot & Killed By Police For Pulling A BB Gun

Vanessa Marquez, 49 was tragically shot and killed by police, after she pulled out a BB gun on Aug. 30. The actress reportedly looked unrecognizable as she allegedly had serious health issues. Here’s 5 facts about her.

Vanessa Marquez, 49, a former actress was shot and killed by police in South Pasadena, CA on August 30. South Pasadena Police Department arrived at her home to perform a simple welfare check, according to the South Pasadenan, which reported that officers were responding to a call about a 49-year-old woman suffering from seizures. Marquez reportedly threatened police with a realistic-looking BB gun, which then prompted police to open fire in response. Here’s 5 facts about the late actress.

1. Vanessa Marquez is an American actress. — Marquez, a South Pasadena, CA native, is known for her recurring role on the first three seasons of ER, where she played Nurse Wendy Goldman. She had a role in the 1988 drama Stand and Deliver. Marquez also appeared in a 1992 episode of Seinfeld, where she portrayed the secretary to the Cuban Embassy.

2. Marquez once accused George Clooney of helping blacklist her in Hollywood. — Back in 2017, the actress alleged on Twitter that “Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt harassment on ER.” In follow-up tweets, Marquez accused actor Eriq La Salle and a crew member Terence Nightingall of being “p–sy grabbers.” She also alleged that cast members Anthony Edwards, Noah Wyle and Julianna Marguiles had been racially insensitive on set. When a fan asked her to elaborate on the alleged harassment, she wrote, “Sexual(p–sy grabbing)&racial.Mexican jokes EVERY day.Happened to all the chose 2b victims. I fought! #Blacklisted.”

Clooney later denied that he had any part in the apparent blacklisting of Marquez. “I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted,” Clooney told Us Weekly back in October 2017. “I take her at her word. I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn’t affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn’t.”

4. Marquez reportedly suffered from a number of issues. — She allegedly had a eating disorders and appeared to be disabled at the time of her death. Lt. Mendoza said the woman believed to be Marquez at the scene of her death was “undergoing some medical problems, some seizures, it appeared that the female was gravely disabled…”

5. The statement from the South Pasadena Police Department is as follows — “At the time [of the shooting] there was an LA County mental health clinician here with the officers,” Lt. Joe Mendoza, of the L.A. Sheriff’s homicide bureau, said of the incident. “They began to communicate with her, she became very uncooperative and during that contact she armed herself with a handgun, she pointed it at the officers and an officer-involved shooting occurred.” The officer said that the police were summoned by the landlord, who said the woman was in “some kind of trouble.”