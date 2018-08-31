Tiny Looks Unrecognizable With New Long Black Wig — Hottest Look Yet?

Tiny Harris is such a hair chameleon. Two days ago she rocked blue locks and how she’s rocking a long black wig with beachy waves and looks so incredibly beautiful.

Tiny Harris changes up her hair color and style so much it can be different from one day to the next. On Aug. 30 she debuted her latest look and its absolutely gorgeous! The 43-year-old donned a black wig from her favorite beauty website wowwighair who made the wig in her honor and this and color style suits her perfectly. It looks so natural, as its soft and shiny on top and ends up with long curls at the end.It has a full lace front and is made of real hair, which is why it looked so real. If she hadn’t told us it was a wig, we’d have thought she got some really great extensions and a nice dye job. The color looks so beautiful with her skin tone.

Fans totally gushed over it. “Yessss you look so beautiful,” one fan wrote while another said, “The dark hair is everything on you. Yassss.” “Keep the dark! It is stunning on you!” another fan pleaded and one woman claimed it reminded her of when Tiny broke big with Xscape in the 1990, telling the singer “90s Tiny!! I’m here for it.” “Black hair is your color it looks great on you,” another person commented.

Pretty much every comment was either begging Tiny to keep that dark hair color or telling her how beautiful she looked. The mom of three had her makeup done flawlessly, with a light pink lip and smokey, dark heavily lined eyes. Her eyebrows were styled to perfection so the overall look with the gorgeous dark wig really was an incredible combination for her. She wore a fitted black t-shirt and black skinny jeans to round out the theme with her hair.

Just two days ago Tiny was rocking straight blue hair while hanging out with good pal Kandi Burruss in Atlanta. Before that she had long blonde braids, a short curly black and blonde bob, and even tried going platinum. But this new dark wig is possibly the best color and style she’s had in ages. Hopefully she listens to her fans’ pleas and wears this one more often.