Ben Simmons’ Ex Tinashe Is ‘Thrilled’ Over Kendall Jenner Split Rumors: Does She Want Him Back?

Ben Simmons & Kendall Jenner are heading towards a split, but there’s one person who’s happy about the news, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. See why Ben’s ex, Tinashe, is glad that they’re calling it quits.

Ben Simmon’s Status as an NBA superstar player, and Kendall Jenner’s reign as a top runway model, made them the ultimate power couple, but it’s also what forced them apart. Now, Ben’s ex, Tinashe, 25, is watching their relationship fizzle, and she’s got some intense feelings about the matter! “Tinashe is thrilled over the news that Kendall and Ben are headed for a break-up. She does not want Ben to be with Kendall, she’s still very hurt by the way he treated her and hates that he just moved on without missing a beat,” a source close to Tinashe shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Don’t be fooled though – The end of Ben and Kendall’s romance doesn’t mean Tinashe is jumping for another chance at love with her ex. “Tinashe knows Kendall has a reputation as a bit of a man eater so she’s really hopeful that Kendall will chew Ben up and spit him out.  And when that does happen Tinashe will not be giving Ben a second chance. She’s got way too much pride for that. She hasn’t moved on and is still nursing a very broken heart but no way would she let him play her again,” the source added. Maybe, Tinashe and Kendall can nurse their broken hearts together!

All hell broke loose when Ben first started seeing Kendall this past May, due to the fact that he was reportedly still with Tinashe at the time! The cheating accusations piled up high, and even Tinashe’s own brother inserted himself into the conversation. “Never met you before in my life. days after u break my sis heart u do this… ppl all lied on her talking fake news about my sis *doing kardashian s**t * u cheat on her w a Jenner,” the songstress’s younger brother Kudzai wrote on Twitter at the time.

Why is the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star ending things with Ben? The pair’s busy schedules are to blame. “Both of their first loves is their careers and they are just starting to see that is what is going to win out,” a source told HollywoodLife. Regardless of how this romance winds up, at least these two will surely keep killing it in their respective careers. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of all parties for comment.