Tiffany Trump surfaced in another adorable minidress, and it’s possibly her shortest yet! See pics of her smokin’ outfit that she wore out in Washington, DC!

Tiffany Trump added another cute minidress to her ever-growing arsenal, this time rocking a shorter-than-short number for a visit with big sister Ivanka Trump. Tiffany rolled up to Ivanka and Jared Kushner’s Washington, DC, home on the night of August 30 wearing a lacy, cap-sleeved ivory dress with matching wedge heels. The dress, which featured a little peplum and a doily print, was flirty and fun, perfect for a casual night with her sister’s family after a long day of working hard at law school.

Tiffany loves herself a good minidress, to the point that we even have an entire gallery of her best looks! We particularly love a few of her most recent outfits. She kicked off July with a relaxing trip to the Surf Lodge concert fest in Montauk, New York, and she dressed to the nines for the entire vacation. One of her Instagram pics stood out among the rest. In the cute pic, Tiffany is relaxing on the shore while wearing a white, bodycon minidress, strappy sandals, and huge sunglasses. A swipe of red lipstick makes this seem a little too formal for a beach day, but whatever — she looks awesome.

Even at her father, President Donald Trump‘s official White House events, she’s opted for minidresses. That includes the Republican National Convention in 2016, his 2017 inauguration, and pretty much every event going forward, casual or formal. Hey, she knows what works on her. If you had legs that good, you’d want to flaunt them, too! We can’t wait to see what she wears next. Fingers crossed it’s on Lindsay Lohan‘s new reality show.