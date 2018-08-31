‘The Conners’: 1st Pic Of New Show With John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf & Sarah Gilbert

The Conners are back! A first photo from the set of the spinoff was just released and you’ll never guess where the cast is doing their first table read!



Sara Gilbert, Jayden Rey, Michael Fishman, Ames McNamara, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Emma Kenney, can all be seen sitting around the Conner family’s kitchen table for a first table read of the new show, in a photo released by ABC on Aug. 31. The only thing missing…. Roseanne Barr! “#TheConners: Day 1,” reads the caption.

We first reported on The Conners spinoff back in June, with ABC ordering 10 episodes of the show set to air in the fall. From the looks of it the cast is hard at work getting ready to film. We just wonder what fate Roseanne’s character will be met with. After ABC declared that she will have no creative or financial stake in the show, they went on to say that the Conner family will be dealing with a “sudden turn of events,” clueing us in to the departure of Roseanne. Will she die? Will she be sent to rehab for Ambien addiction…indefinitely? Only time will tell.

The Roseanne revival aired earlier this year on March 27 and got off to a successful start, the show was even quickly renewed for a second season. But that all came to a screeching halt after a tweet, written by Roseanne on May 29, got the show cancelled. “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC’s Channing Dungey said in a statement in May.

Despite not having the show’s lead character, the rest of the cast is excited to be back on set. “We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience,” Goodman, Metcalf, Gilbert, Goranson and Fishman said in a joint statement. “We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.” We can’t wait to see how the Conner family picks up the pieces.