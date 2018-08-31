20 Sexy Models Posing Topless: Martha Hunt, Emily Ratajkowski & More

If you’re a supermodel, stripping down pretty much comes with the territory. Hey, if you’ve got it, flaunt it right? Check out these pics of supermodels posing topless and try to keep your jaw off the floor!

Do it for the gram – go topless that is! Our favorite supermodels love to flaunt their hot bods in the flesh and we can’t say we blame them. After all, these genetically blessed creatures hold that title for a reason. See photos of Martha Hunt, Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner, and more go nearly nude in these topless photos.

Martha Hunt posted a topless shot to her Instagram on Aug. 30, that showed her lounging with her pooch. “Dog days of summer,” she captioned the pic. While our favorite body positive supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski, who’s known for showing off her killer curves quite often, posted a topless photo putting some gorgeous gold jewelry on display. “Gold obsessed,” she wrote in the image posted on May 16.

Of course we can’t leave out Candice Swanepole who looked amazing posing topless in crystal clear water for World Ocean Day on June 8. “The presence of the ocean touches every living thing, no matter where it lives… Nowhere is more powerful and unforgiving, yet more beautiful, and endlessly fascinating… Yet… for too long, we have taken the ocean for granted,” she wrote, quoting Sir David Attenborough.

While most of the time these supermodels are stripping down for work, sometimes they like to let it all hang out for fun too! Click through the above gallery to see these models, and more, in their sexiest topless shots!