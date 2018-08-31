Stevie Wonder Takes Aim At Donald Trump At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral: ‘Black Lives Do Matter’

Who better to pay tribute to the the late Aretha Franklin than Stevie Wonder, a musical legend himself? Not only did he sing, but he also dissed Donald Trump.

Stevie Wonder, 68, was just one of the many talented musicians to pay their respects to the late legend, Aretha Franklin, at her Aug. 31 funeral, and he did it in the way he knows best. Stevie put on a stunning performance for the momentous occasion, playing his hit song, “As”. The performer had the crowd completely captivated with the moving rendition of the ballad, and many tear-stained faces could be seen within the crowd. But this came after her took us to church with a performance on the harmonica! And he also took a swipe at Donald Trump by saying, “We need to make love great again because black lives do matter. All lives do matter.”

He then added, “So what needs to happen today, not only in this nation but throughout the world, is that we need to make love great again. Because black lives do matter. Because all lives do matter. And if we love God, then we know truly, it is our love that will make all things better. When we make love great again, that is what Aretha has said throughout her life, through the pain she gave us the joy and said “let’s make love great again.”

Other performers from the ceremony include Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Aretha’s own son, Edward Franklin. Gospel stars Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong are also slated to make appearances at the funeral, as well as the Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir. The event is being held at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, the singer’s hometown.

The notable attendees at the funeral include music mogul Clive Davis and Bill Clinton. The vast amount of people who flocked to the ceremony was a true testament to the influence Aretha had on the world around her. Aretha was an 18-time Grammy winner, but her reach was more profound than what can be marked by numbers and awards. Her hits like “Respect,” “Chain of Fools” and “Think,” impacted the music industry for generations to come.

