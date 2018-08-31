Celebs Flaunting Underboob In Sexy Bikinis This Summer: Kendall Jenner, Iggy Azalea & More

Hot, hot, hot! As if these sexy stars didn’t already look amazing enough in their bathing suits, they jumped onto a new trend this summer — bikini underboob. Who did it best?

Sideboob, step aside. It’s all about the underboob this summer! That’s right, so many celebs have been rocking the hot trend all summer long, but not just in teeny tiny crops tops — in bathing suits! And not just because their bikini tops accidentally pulled up while they were playing beach volleyball or applying sunblock. We’re talking on-purpose underboob that’s super duper hot! We first took notice of this trend in June when Iggy Azalea, 28, posed for a sultry poolside pic in a knotted two-piece. And while she was wearing an eye-catching body chain around her slim waist and sporting an impossibly long braid, the comments flooding her post seemed to be focused on one thing and one thing only. Specifically, how much of her chest was sticking out of the bottom of her suit.

Since Iggy flaunted her underboob, we’ve been seeing this sexy look all over the place from other stars like Kendall Jenner, 22, and Emily Ratajkowski, 27. And even though Kendall sported a green bandeau with matching bottoms and Emily went for leopard print, their sexy bathing suit shots were similar. Both lovely ladies kept the underboob front and center by focusing in on their bikini bods and keeping their faces cropped out of the pictures.

Stars like Bella Hadid, 21, and Iggy have gone for full-body shots, and Mama June, 39, switched things up even more when she managed to rock the trend with a one-piece suit on.

Remember when sideboob used to be all the rage? While it might still be making appearances, there’s no doubt that it’s had to take a backseat this summer.

Whether celebrities are rocking bikini underboob at the beach, by the pool or even on the runway, this trend is having a serious moment. Because spilling out of a bikini top and showing plain old cleavage is just SO last summer.