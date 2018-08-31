Serena Williams Crushes Sister Venus At U.S. Open: Dominates In Straight Sets To Advance

Once again, it’s sister versus sister: Serena Williams took on Venus Williams in the third round of the U.S. Open, and when it was all over, it was Serena who walked out a winner in straight sets.

Here we go again. Two women, arguably each the G.O.A.T., stood on opposite sides of the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium in NYC on Aug. 30. The world watched Serena Williams, 36, battle Venus Williams, 38, one more time, and it turned out to be a blowout. Thanks to the seeding of the 2018 U.S. Open, this third round showdown between the Williams sister was practically guaranteed. The outcome was not, because though Serena has the edge over her sister, either woman could have taken the victory here. At the end of this match, the 30th clash between the sisters, it was Serena who absolutely dominated in straight sets 6-1, 6-2, moving on to the next round.

Serena entered this match as the favorite. Though she hasn’t really found a lot of luck and success at the U.S. Open as of late, when it comes to facing her sister, Serena has prevailed over Venus most of the time. Going into this match, Serena led Venus in overall meetings, 17-12. When it comes to Grand Slam meetings, Serena was even more dominant. She’s 10-5 over her older sister. Serena has a 2-1 record at the Australian Open, a 1-0 record at the French Open, a 4-2 record at Wimbledon and a 3-2 record at the Us Open, according to Tennis.com. Though Serena lost her first meeting against Venus in 2001, she’s won three of the last four. However, Venus did defeat her sister the only other time they’ve played each other in 2018. In the third round of the Indian Wells, Venus beat her baby sister, 6-3-6-4.

“I just feel it’s never over until it’s over, and she just came right back,” Venus said afterwards. “You know, I’m just lucky I played more matches than her right now.” The problem was that Serena had 41 unforced errors in that match, while Venus only had 19. It was Serena’s first tournament back since becoming a mom, and she has rebounded since then. She made it to the Finals of Wimbledon, and many expect her to break her dry spell at the U.S. Open.