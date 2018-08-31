Working late isn’t necesarily a bad thing. When everyone leaves the office, Selena gets to come alive. Watch her adorable new ad for Coach below.

“When work hours end, the fun begins,” Coach says to describe a new exclusive video staring Selena Gomez, 26. The ad is for the Coach x Selena capsule collection, which is now available! Selena tells her co-workers she has to stay late and get some stuff done. When she’s alone, she turns on the radio, and lets loose. She dances around the office, making the fashion closet her personal runway. After writing a sign to people to “stop stealing her food” from the fridge, she in fact, steals Creative Director Stuart Vevers salad and eats it in his office.

She’s caught by Javier, who comes to clean the office. “It’s not what it looks like,” she says. Then, she pushes Javier in a desk chair down a long hallway, all while running in heels. Selena looks happy, carefree and like she’s having so much fun in this ad! What a fun day at work…literally! Her personality shines through in the video and in her capsule collection. It’s filled with flirty and feminine pieces, like a lacy satin dress, pastel sweaters and lots of bunny embellishments. See pics of the entire collection in the gallery attached above.

The collection launched on NeimanMarcus.com on Friday, August 31, and has a little something for everyone. Prices range from $50 to $1,095, so there is an item for every budget. “I’m so proud of the collection,” Selena said on August 20, of the collection. “What I love most about working with the Coach team is that they just know how I dress. Everything felt authentic from the beginning,” she gushed.