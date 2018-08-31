Nicki Minaj Admits She’s Seeing Two Guys Right Now — Who Are They?

Nicki Minaj revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that not only is seeing someone, she’s romantically involved with two men! Here’s what the rapper told the daytime host!

Nicki Minaj got real about her love life with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show on Aug. 31, but if you were expecting her to be cozying up to her rumored flings Nas and Drake, we have some bad news. It all started when Ellen boldly said, “Let’s talk about your love life.” To which, Nicki replied, “Why?” Ellen went on to bring up that Nicki had supposedly told her she was dating Nas the last time she was on the show, but Nicki set the record straight: “No! I didn’t say I was with Nas. I said I chilled. I hung out with him. And he and I are still good friends.” She even denied that she was ever in a relationship with Drake, saying, “No, no, no. I was in a relationship with Meek for a while, which ended, and it was a very toxic something. But we had some good times and we ended that. And then, Drake? I’ve never been in a relationship with Drake.”

However, Nicki did reveal to Ellen that a rumor that she had been dating a “new boy” was true. Nicki responded, “There is a new boy, but he and I have kind of fell back a little bit,” Minaj said. “And then there’s like a newer—” At that point, Ellen had to cut in, saying, “So, there’s a newer new boy? How new is this new boy?” Nicki admitted that he was “fairly new,” and that they’d been seeing each other “for a couple weeks now.” However, Nicki clarified, “But I don’t have a boy.”

Nicki went on to tell Ellen, “Look, I’m just chilling. I’ve always been in a relationship my whole life. I was in a relationship since I was 15 years old. This is the first time that I’m single, and I’m happier. I’m more free—and it’s OK. I used to feel like I had to have a man, I swear. My whole adult life I felt like I had to have a man. I want the women out here to know you absolutely don’t.”

Of course, Ellen was set up to spike it down. “Amen, sister,” DeGeneres joked. “I want women to know also. You don’t need a man.” We’ll keep you posted as we find out more on who these two lucky gentlemen might be.