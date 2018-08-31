Meghan McCain Gives Mike Pence Serious Side Eye During Her Father’s Memorial — See Pic

A picture’s worth a thousand words, but Meghan McCain didn’t have to say a thing about Vice President Mike Pence speaking at her father’s memorial. Her shady side-eye said it all.

Considering all the horrible things President Donald Trump, 72, said about the late John McCain, can anyone blame Meghan McCain, 33, for not looking thrilled that Vice President Mike Pence, 59, showed up at her father’s memorial? Senator McCain’s body arrived in Washington D.C. on Aug. 31, where he will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. Pence delivered remarks at the ceremony, saying “the president asked me to be here on behalf of a grateful nation, to pay a debt of honor and respect to a man who served his country throughout his life, in uniform and in public office.” While Pence was delivering his statement, Meghan was caught shooting some major side-eye.

“Meghan’s stare at Pence, told you all you need to know,” @JoeBransom tweeted. “How dear Mike Pence mention Trumps name. It was deliberate and completely inappropriate. If you could see the look on Meghan McCain’s face right at that moment,” @VLo_CA tweeted. “That look on Meghan Mccain’s face when Pence was speaking and brought up trump said everything. Personally I feel like he should have left that out,” @VivianBigMomma added. “

Yes, there was a reason why Senator McCain purposely excluded Donald Trump from his funeral plans. There has been bad blood between these two for nearly two decades. “[John McCain] was captured,” Trump said in a 1999 60 Minutes interview when he was running for the Republican nomination, per Time. “Does being captured make you a hero? I don’t know. I’m not sure.”

.@VP Mike Pence delivers remarks at ceremony for John McCain at the U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/QX3awqksdq — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2018

Donald doubled-down on these comments at the 2015 Family Leadership Summit, insulting McCain’s capture and imprisonment during the Vietnam war. “He’s not a war hero,” Donald bellowed. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Keep in mind that Trump received five deferments from the War, the final one being attributed to “bone spurs” in his heels. Donald and John would exchange barbs until the end of his life, with McCain slamming Trump’s politics as “half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems.”

John would get a final dig in at Donald in his final message to America. “Do not despair of our present difficulties,” he wrote, all but naming the Trump administration, ” but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here.”