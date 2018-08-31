Meghan Markle’s Secret Trip To Her ‘Suits’ Home, Toronto — Flew Air Canada & Stayed With BFF

There’s no place like home! Meghan Markle went back to her native Canada to catch up with friends, and she had the most low-key trip. See why Meghan kicked her lavish lifestyle to the curb for a few days!

There’s nothing like a secret getaway! Meghan Markle, 37 jet-set off to see her bestie back home in Canada, and no one, not even the paps, knew about the trip! “Meghan spent three days holed up at Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben Mulroney‘s home in Toronto,” according to ABC News. “They spent their days catching up, cooking together and, of course, playing with Jessica’s children, who love their ‘Auntie Meg.’ Even royals need some good old R&R!

For her trip back home, Meghan even flew commercial, on Air Canada, rather than opting to take a private jet. Celebs, they’re just like the rest of us! The Duchess was able to keep her trip completely under the radar, and made good use of her few days of privacy. “There was one evening when Meghan and Jessica secretly headed out into the town to meet some of Meghan’s old, good friends,” ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie added.

Meghan and Jessica first met when Meghan still lived in Toronto, and was working as an actress. The two became close pals during Meghan’s time filming Suits, and have kept in touch over the years! The three-day trip was the perfect opportunity for Meghan to put down her royal responsibilities and enjoy the company of a familiar face, who has known her even before she married a Prince. Jessica and Meghan are so close, that Jessica and her husband were seated front row at Meghan’s wedding, right across the aisle from the royal family! Jessica, who works as a stylist, even assisted Meghan with planning the wedding. What a true friend!

Prince Harry did not accompany his wife on the trip, but the pair were able to reunite as soon as Meghan returned home! The couple hit the town together in London to attend special gala performance of the popular Broadway musical Hamilton! The pair were all smiles as Meghan rocked a $595 black tuxedo dress for the event. It looks like the Duchess is all rested up, and ready to return to her posh royal lifestyle.