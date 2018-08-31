Meghan Markle continues to (accidentally) defy royal protocol! While posing for a photo with the cast of ‘Hamilton,’ Meghan called Prince Harry ‘my love,’ to which the cast let out a bunch of ‘oohs!’ She quickly covered her mouth, but it was too late!

Meghan Markle, 36, managed to turn a royal faux pas into the cutest moment with her husband, Prince Harry, 33. The newly married royals were in London, where they took in the hit musical, Hamilton’ on August 29, when Meghan accidentally called Harry “my love,” in front of the cast! After watching the show, the couple hit the stage to snap a photo with the cast. Meghan was standing directly in front of Harry and said, “Can you see, my love?”

The cast of the hip hop musical instantly noticed that Meghan had said something that’s considered sharing too much for a royal, and responded with a series of “oohs” and “ahhs.” Meghan, visibly embarrassed, quickly covered her mouth, shrugged her shoulders, and let out a little giggle. Despite the slip up, Meghan, as well as Harry and the cast, were all good sports about the moment, which the Duchess of Sussex laughed off. — Watch, below!

The lighthearted moment is what many would call a clear breach of royal protocol, which that dictates couples cannot show affection in the form of hand-holding, kissing, or hugging in public. However, it didn’t seem to be too much of a big deal. Royal rules order that arm-holding is about as intimate as royal couples can get while in public, especially in front of the queen. And, Meghan wasn’t the only one who had a royal slip up of sorts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a group photo with the cast of the musical Hamilton in London on Wednesday night, August 29, 2018.

Also during their visit to Hamilton, Harry placed his hand on Meghan’s waist in one candid shot. — Another moment some have scrutinized the couple about. While we don’t condone royal rule-breaking, we do love how affectionate Meghan and Harry are!