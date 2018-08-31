Maddie Poppe & Caleb Lee Hutchinson Reveal How They Plan To Keep Their Relationship Strong

‘American Idol’ sweethearts Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson reveal to us that love will keep them together once the show’s live tour ends. We’ve got the details.

Maddie Poppe, 20, and Caleb Lee Hutchinson, 19 started out as friends and team members on the reboot of American Idol. But it wasn’t until the show’s finale on May 21 that they revealed their friendship had blossomed into romance. Maddie ended up winning the singing competition, and the two have been able to keep their love alive on the America Idol Live! tour that kicked off in July. It’s coming to an end on Sept. 16 though and when the couple stopped by our podcast in New York this week, we asked them EXCLUSIVELY how they plan to keep their relationship strong once the tour is over.

“Well, gosh, love will keep us together. No, I don’t know. I don’t really … I don’t fear about that because the way has been made thus far and, no, I mean it’s not like if I don’t see this girl for a week I’m giving up, you know what I’m saying?” Caleb sweetly replied. “No, I’m not worried about it. She’s going to make moves, I’m going to makes and we’ll make them together. I ain’t worried about it.”

We asked the pair if they see a long-term relationship ahead for them and Caleb revealed, “I mean I thought it was going to be just a couple days, but it’s really turned into something,” and Maddie sweetly looked at him and said, “I knew you were going to say something like that. Yeah, I mean its going good. So we’ll see.”

The two plan on pursuing solo music careers and that could take them in different directions. Maddie hails from Iowa and Caleb is from Georgia, but they both know they’re going to have to move to make their music careers advance. “Yeah, I mean I’ve thought about it and that it’s actually the scariest thing to think about because I am so close with my sisters and my family that it’s so hard to leave them behind and I don’t know…oh it would be hard to make a permanent move. I know it’s something I’ve gotta do but I don’t like thinking about it,” Maddie explains.

For Caleb that natural move would be to Nashville to pursue a country music career, and even though its only four hours away from his parents’ house in Georgia, he’s still dreading leaving home. He tells us he’s like a baby bird that his mom doesn’t want flying away from the nest, but that he knows the move will be inevitable one day. We can’t wait to see what the future has in store for these two young talents.