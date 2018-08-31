‘Little Life On The Prairie’ Preview: Nate & Lauren Give Juniper Her Own Chickens At 4 Years Old

Nate and Lauren are adding to their farm in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 3 episode of ‘Little Life On The Prairie.’ They even give little Juniper her own chicks! Watch now!

Nate and Lauren head to a chicken farm so they can add to their own growing farm in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Little Life on the Prairie. They certainly have their work cut out for them! In the sneak peek, Nate and Lauren even catch their own chickens! Their 4-year-old daughter, Juniper, has the best time at the chicken farm. She has such an adorable personality! In addition to their fully grown chickens, Nate and Lauren also give Juniper her own chicks to take care of.

“I think it’s really important to teach Juniper the responsibilities of taking care of these animals. Obviously, she’s only 4 and half years old but she’s very motherly,” Nate says in the preview. Lauren adds, “And she loves to know that we trust her with more responsibility. I thinks he’s going to love having her own chicks.”

Little Life on the Prairie follows little couple Nate and Lauren’s pregnancy journey as they explore IVF and leave the city behind for like on a farm in Arizona. Also during the Sept. 3 episode, Lauren undergoes a very successful IVF egg retrieval procedure with 16 eggs being fertilized to become embryos. The embryos that survive this process will then be sent to the lab for genetic testing to determine their viability for transfer, and the couple will have to wait for the results. The chickens may not work out so well for Nate and Lauren because the couple also turns to milking goats during the episode. The family also heads off to the high desert to pick out their Christmas tree. Little Life on the Prairie airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on TLC.