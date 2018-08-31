Lady Gaga Flaunts Major Cleavage & Channels Marilyn Monroe In White Dress In Venice

Lady Gaga looked like the classic movie star with platinum hair, wearing a sexy white gown at the Venice Film Festival on August 31. She her hot, cleavage-baring outfit below!

At a photo call for their new move, A Star is Born, Lady Gaga, 32, and Bradley Cooper, 43, looked like Italian royalty in Venice, Italy on August 31. Gaga was stunning in a white midi dress with black heels and purse. She’s been showing off her sexy body lately, and she looks better than ever! Her dark brows looked beautiful against her platinum blonde hair. We loved her look from head to toe! Bradley was dapper in a navy suit and tie, white shirt, and black shoes. Both looked so stunning at the Venice Film Festival!

At the press conference, Bradley spoke in front of press, but towards Gaga, saying, “I didn’t know you were Italian. I remember when we first met, after 10 minutes we were eating homemade food that she cooked — I love to eat — and that was actually a huge bond that we both came from East Coast Italian-American families. So we had a real synchronicity on that level from our upbringing.” He continued, saying that right away, “[I] fell in love with her face and eyes.” Um, swoon!

Gaga also spoke about challenges about not looking a certain way in the industry. “When I started out, I was not the most beautiful girl in the room. [Music producers] wanted to take my songs and give [them] to other singers but…I held on to them,” she said, according to our sister site Variety. We are so glad she did! Now, her music and beautiful face is on the big screen, and we can’t wait to see this movie!