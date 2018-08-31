Lady Gaga Just Wore The Prettiest Princess Dress Ever At The Venice Film Festival

There is a new Queen of the red carpet, and it’s Lady Gaga. She wore the most over-the-top, fabulous feather dress in Venice and we are obsessed. See more shots of her look below!

Taking our breath away, Lady Gaga! Gaga was the belle of the ball, wearing Valentino on the red carpet premiere for her movie A Star is Born, at the 75th Venice International Film Festival in Italy, on August 31. In her gorgeous feather gown, the 32-year-old star literally floated gown the red carpet. She looked breathtaking and even her co-star Bradley Cooper gave her look an “a-ok” hand symbol as he saw her on the carpet. It was actually raining as she stepped onto the red carpet, which created a magically moment that was almost as if it was a movie itself!

Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras created her gorgeous updo. It showcased her sexy shoulders and didn’t detract from her amazing dress. Her pretty, fresh makeup was done by Sarah Tanno. She used Marc Jacobs Beauty for the glowing and gorgeous look! Her glam squad has been creating flawless looks for her for years, and this latest hair and makeup combo was over-the-top gorgeous and maybe her prettiest ever! Earlier in the day, Gaga and Bradley showed up to a press conference looking like the most gorgeous couple on earth. They held hands, and looked magnificent posing for photos.

At the press conference, Gaga wore a vintage white Azzedine Alaïa dress. She was sort of channeling screen icon Marilyn Monroe with that stunning white dress along with her platinum blonde hair! Her stylists need a raise because Gaga has never looked better!