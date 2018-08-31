Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

From tennis tutus to strapless ballgowns to bodycons, we saw it all this week. Click through the pictures to see the best dressed celebs from this week!

Kylie Jenner, 21, channeled her big sis Kim Kardashian wearing a skintight black bodycon dress to celebrate the release of SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods, a new activewear line created by her BFF. She showed off her new, long blonde hair and looked totally stunning! On the other side of the world, for the Venice Film Festival, Naomi Watts was pretty in a pink Giorgio Armani Prive at the First Man premiere and Opening Ceremony of the 75th annual film festival on August 29. Also at the Venice film festival, Lady Gaga wore a white vintage Azzedine Alaïa gown and looked like Marilyn Monroe with her platinum blonde locks. Absolutely beautiful.

Emma Stone shined, wearing Louis Vuitton at The Favourite premiere in Venice on August 30. This festival is just getting started and we can’t wait to see all the best dressed over the next week! Jennifer Garner was the opposite of basic in black at the Los Angeles premiere of her action flick Peppermint on August 28. Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, she showed off her super toned arms! See all of the best dressed celebs in the gallery attached. Serena Williams showed off her strong and sexy body in a tutu outfit by Virgil Abloh for Nike at the US Open.

At the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto, Canada on August 26, Kristin Cavallari was a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow dress by Nicolas Jebran. She did suffer an unfortunate nip slip, but handled it like a pro. Lili Reinhart wore a stunning strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in L.A. on August 28. The dress was by H&M. At the Karl Lagerfeld x Revolve launch in Los Angeles on August 30, Kaia Gerber wore her own design and looked cool and trendy.