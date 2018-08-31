Kourtney Kardashian’s 30 Sexiest Looks Of Summer: Bikinis, Teeny Dresses & More

Kourtney Kardashian had her sexiest summer ever, pretty much living in bikinis, swimsuits and sexy cocktail dresses. We’ve got all of her hottest looks that made 2018 a summer to remember.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s summer of 2018 has been one giant vacation filled with yachts, beaches and pools. That means she’s spent the past three months wearing bikinis nonstop. The reality star got the season started over Memorial Day by hanging out poolside at her Calabasas mansion in a black bikini alongside BFF Larsa Pippen. That was just the beginning of her fun in the sun as she was soon off to Italy for most of June with then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. She and her model boy toy spent nearly a month cruising the coast of Italy with long stops in Capri and Portofino.

Kourt, 39, used the time to flaunt her amazing body. She wore every type of bikini possible, from a yellow number to explore sea caves with Younes to a sexy skimpy black two piece when pal Simon Huck joined them aboard their yacht. Even when the mother of three wasn’t in a bikini during the trip, she made sure to flaunt her sexy midriff in tied-off crop tops and tiny shorts.

When she wasn’t in swimwear, Kourt still killed it in dreamy and steamy dresses during her vacay. She donned an off the shoulder white mini-dress for a boating trip in Capri, then put on a see-through short skirt that barely covered her lady parts, featuring fringe and a classic white blouse for a dinner in town. Kourtney accented the look with sky-high white heels to make her toned legs look even longer.

Then there was THAT photo that helped doom her relationship with Younes. After they got back from Italy, she posted a July 16 Instagram pic in a thong flashing her bare butt and the model chastised his girlfriend in the comments with “Is that what you need to show to get likes?” Ouch! That was such a burn for Kourt and their relationship went downhill fast.

After their breakup, Kourney proved looking good is the best revenge, donning a skimpy, flesh baring purple mini-dress for sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash on Aug. 9. The disco-style number featured a plunging cleavage baring neckline and a super short hem. Four days later Kourt was back in an itty-bitty blue bikini for a soaking session in a relaxing tub where her abs looked super tight. By August 19, Kourt peeled down to a neon green thong bikini in her backyard to get a full body and booty tan.

Just before Labor Day weekend Kourtney finished out the summer in style, donning a sexy purple one piece swimsuit on a girls trip to Mexico. She was completely feeling her hot body, posing tons of pics to her Instagram. When nighttime came along, she continued flaunting her flesh in a see-through purple sheer minidress with a tiny white bodysuit underneath. Check out our gallery of Kourt’s sexiest summer 2018 pics here.