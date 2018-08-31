Kelly Ripa Proves She Hasn’t Aged A Day In Hilarious Throwback Photo With 3 Kids

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram for a funny #tbt and proved that age ain’t nothin’ but a number. Take a look at the pic that have other celeb moms ROFL!

Kelly Ripa posted a throwback snap to Instagram on Aug. 30, and proved she has not aged one bit over the last 15 years. The pic shows the talk show host on a beach with her three kids when they were young, and while Kelly looks fab, her caption tells another story. “A #tbt 2003 reminder: ‘a vacation with your kids is a trip, not a vacation’ @instasuelos.”

Husband Mark Consuelos simply replied with four hearts and a facepalm emoji, but other celeb moms couldn’t help but relate. “Hahaha TRUTH,” wrote Jenna Dewan, while Lisa Rinna wrote, “This photo says it all Mama!” Of course the comments weren’t just limited to moms, Kelly’s partner in crime and LIVE With Kelly and Ryan cohost, Ryan Seacrest had a hilarious response. “Ripa livin her best live since ’03,” he wrote.

No doubt Kelly looks a bit tired in the snap but that doesn’t take away from the fact that after 15 years she pretty much looks the same! She and Mark have definitely taken more than a few sips from the fountain of youth. Kelly and Mark met on set of All My Children over 20 years ago and have been slaying since. The couple can’t help but show love for each other on social media and often post sexy snaps of one another!

It would appear that good looks (and talent!) run in the family as Kelly and Mark’s oldest son, Michael, 21, scored a role on Riverdale playing a young Hiram Lodge, dad Mark plays the older version! Kelly and Mark recently surprised Michael on set in Vancouver, and let’s just say he was less than thrilled. Gotta love parents who embarrass their kids!