Kailyn Lowry Shades Jenelle Evans After She Says She’s Homeschooling Stepdaughter

The feud between Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans is alive and well, with Kailyn insulting Jenelle’s intelligence on Twitter! See the tweets between Kailyn and Jenelle, here.

Kailyn Lowry, 26, wasn’t mincing words when she went after her Teen Mom 2 costar, Jenelle Evans, 26, on Twitter for saying she was going to homeschool her stepdaughter. Kailyn basically called Jenelle dumb and questioned why she would be qualified to homeschool 11-year-old Maryssa Eason. “Is her stepdaughter sitting ‘a crossed’ from her at the table?” Kailyn tweeted after reading Jenelle’s now-deleted tweet. Yikes! Jenelle had tweeted, “While you’re over here podcasting away, tweeting pure bulls**t about me, or posting #FakeNews… I’ll be over here homeschooling my stepdaughter and minding my business”.

So, to be fair, Jenelle shaded Kailyn first. She’s referring to Kailyn’s podcast, Coffee Convos With Kail Lowry And Lindslie Chrisley, in her tweet. It’s important to note that the woman Kailyn quote tweeted isn’t actually Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans — just a fake fan account! Kailyn’s not the only person who bashed Jenelle for homeschooling Maryssa. A follower tweeted at her, “Who let you homeschool a child? I’m confused,” while another wrote, “Someone is allowing you to homeschool? Good lord, that poor kid.”

It’s not just all talk — Jenelle filed the official paperwork to run a homeschool, a spokesperson for the Non-Public Education Department of North Caroline Administration confirmed to Radar Online. Jenelle filed the paperwork on March 4, 2018, and listed only one student (Maryssa). Her school is called West Croft Leadership Academy. To Kailyn and the other haters bashing Jenelle for not being smart enough to teach her stepdaughter, she actually meets all of the requirements for having a homeschool.

Jenelle seems to be doing pretty well as a teacher, too. Her husband, David Eason, posted a pic of Maryssa proudly holding up a writing award on May 31. Good job, kid!