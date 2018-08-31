Jennifer Hudson Gives Electrifying Performance Of ‘Amazing Grace’ At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Jennifer Hudson touched hearts everywhere with her live tribute to Aretha Franklin at the singer’s funeral on Aug. 31. Watch her performance here!

As endless amounts of fans lined up to pay their respects to the late Aretha Franklin, some of the most influential artists of today paid tribute by way of live music. Jennifer Hudson, 36, was just one of the stars who performed the the Queen of Soul’s funeral, and she truly delivered a stunning performance. The singer treated the crowd to a rendition of “Amazing Grace”, and it was an emotional performance, to say the least. She hit every single note with precision! Watch below.

Jennifer joins a list of performers at the ceremony which includes Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and more. Aretha’s very own son, Edward Franklin, is also slated to perform at the event. Jennifer chose to wear TK for her epic performance, which took place in Aretha’s hometown city of Detroit, Michigan.

It was only fitting that Jennifer sang at the funeral, she was a HUGE fan of Aretha. When the “Respect” singer passed away due to pancreatic cancer on August 16, Jennifer took to social media to express her grief. “I have no words, so I will let the Queen say it! But I will Say while teaching me about your life, u taught me so much about life and schooled me in mine . I will never forget those teachings #riparethafranklin,” her post read, which included a clip of Aretha’s rendition of “Let It Be.”

More famous friends that showed up to celebrate the life of Aretha included Hilary Clinton, Clive Davis, and more. Aretha grew up singing in the church, so her roots were honored in the service held at Greater Grace Temple. Additional performers included gospel stars Yolanda Adams, The Clark Sisters, Shirley Caesar, Vanessa Bell Armstrong and Marvin Sapp.