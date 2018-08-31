Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande ‘Laser Focused’ On Aretha Franklin Funeral Tributes: ‘Humbled’

Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande plan to give the best performances of their lifetimes at Aretha Franklin’s funeral on Aug. 31, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

Jennifer Hudson, 36, and Ariana Grande, 25, are giving themselves BIG expectations. And that’s saying a lot — just them humming could be considered a ballad. The two singers will perform tributes at Aretha Franklin’s funeral at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan on Aug. 31. To prepare for the big day tomorrow, Jennifer and Ariana aren’t letting anything distract them, we’ve learned. “Both Ariana and Jennifer are honored and humbled to be chosen to sing for Aretha’s funeral and they are beyond prepared for the moment,” a source close to both singers shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

And we know they’re prepared! Jennifer, who will be performing “Amazing Grace,” boasts two Grammys and even an Oscar for her musical role in Dream Girls. Meanwhile, Ariana already warmed up for her tribute performance. The pop star surprised fans at Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on Aug. 16 by getting onstage and belting out Aretha’s classic “Natural Woman,” the same day the queen passed away at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer. Tomorrow, she’ll be singing the same hit song at the life celebration for “The Queen of Soul.” But even with impressive credentials, Jennifer and Ariana aren’t slacking. “They know they have to have their best performance ever because anything less would be unsatisfactory,” our source adds.

Seriously, we can expect that the two will put on performances that’ll be their lifetime bests! “They both haven’t been as ready for something ever. The laser focus they have right now for the performance is stuff worthy of the legend of Aretha Franklin,” our source continues. We have full confidence in these incredibly talented women. We’re just afraid all the vocals will overwhelm us, considering that the lineup doesn’t stop at Jennifer and Ariana! Also performing tributes for our queen will be Stevie Wonder, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday, and even Aretha’s son himself, Edward Franklin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Get your tissues ready.