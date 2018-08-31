Jennifer Aniston: How She Feels About Dating After Justin Theroux Split & Trainer Romance Rumors

If Jennifer Aniston is going to date anyone, he’s most likely going to come from a certain place, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out where, here!

Many are wondering what’s really going on in Jennifer Aniston’s love life right now. Her current schedule may hold the answers, we’ve learned! Following her split in February with Justin Theroux, 47, after two years of marriage, the 49-year-old actress hasn’t been on standby from heartbreak. She booked an interview and photo shoot with InStyle for its Sept. 2018 issue, and even told the magazine flat out, “I’m not heart broken.” Jen was even recently spotted in Milan, filming a project for Netflix called Murder Mystery to be released in 2019. So, how does this all relate to whether if she’ll have a date on Friday nights in the upcoming months? “It’s difficult for Jen to date because there are so many variables that take place when she pursues anyone,” a source close to Jen shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Dating is difficult for her, so wrapping herself in work life is usually the remedy to not think about it.”

That may sound like she’s in the “too busy to date” mind frame, but there’s more. Don’t despair! “She also thinks if she is going to meet anyone it will be from work anyways,” our source adds. Well, there’s your answer — her work husband could turn into a real husband one day! A Jennifer stan can dream. “She just can’t go out on the town and meet someone like the rest of us, so she is realizing that it will happen when it happens if it happens,” our source continues. Suddenly, we’re very interested in Jennifer’s co-stars as of late. She was photographed holding hands with Adam Sandler, 51, while filming for Murder Mystery last week, but the PDA was purely professional. Still, we’re going to keep our ears peeled for possible workplace romance reports. After all, she did “reconnect” with her ex Justin, whom she originally met in 2007, while filming their 2010 film Wanderlust, according to Us Weekly!

But does working out count as “work”? We ask because of all the rumors saying that Jen is dating her trainer, Leyon Azubuike, 29! The man himself even admitted that training Jen has “been a great experience” and that she’s a “very good, natural athlete” to People on Aug. 28. But Leyon’s admiration is just professional, because we’ve already debunked that dating rumor! Jen’s rep EXCLUSIVELY told us that Jen and Leyon have no romance going on. It looks like the gym is just not the same as a film set! And Jen’s only sweating over Leyon’s exercise regimens, because she’s certainly not worried about finding a man. “She is refusing to make it an issue for herself. She knows she is fine without a man and fine with the right man so she’ll live life and see where things go,” our source reveals to us.