Jenna Jameson Thrilled As She Reaches 123 Lb. Goal Weight 17 Mos. After Giving Birth — See Pics

What a journey! After giving birth for the third time, Jenna’s got her post-baby bod on point. Click here for before and after pics of the proud momma!

Jenna Jameson, 44, welcomed third child Batel Lu in April 2017 and thought that her baby weight would fall off as she breastfed. “That would be a big NO,” she said in an honest AF Instagram post on August 30 that detailed her weight loss journey. Although she was 205 pounds at 39.5 weeks, the mother of three found herself stuck at 187 pounds. “I ignored it and put every ounce into mothering my sweet girl,” she said. But now, 17 months after giving birth to Batel, Jenna has lost enough weight to hit her goal of 123 pounds! It took over a year to get the scale where she wanted, and just a week after opening up to fans about her weight-loss secrets, she opened up about what took so long to get the post-baby bod she desired.

“I think one aspect of fear that we all trip over is fear of failure,” she said. “This was the major component in my procrastination on getting healthy after having Batel. I kept trying to convince myself I was ok with my ‘new’ size. I wasn’t. It really was fear of failing. I was so afraid I couldn’t reach my goals like I was so accustomed to, I just told myself why bother?” But eventually she did bother, and her hard work paid off! This isn’t the first time that the former adult film star has opened up about her weight loss journey, though. In fact, her account is full of before and after shots and captions describing the judgment she felt at “letting herself go” and the way that being sober and facing her raw feelings — not to mention taking hormones for IVF — affected her weight fluctuation.

But Jenna isn’t 100 percent devoted to what she eats and what she weighs. Nope, far from it! The mom of three also spends a ton of time with her youngest tot, who she shares with fiancee Lior Bitton. They’re such a cute fam!

We love that Jenna isn’t just dedicated to her baby girl, but to her own health as well. She’s found a healthy balance, so we’ll just leave you with a quote from the inspirational momma. “I feel I can do anything, I conquered abuse, addiction, PTSD and depression,” she said. “As of today my mental game is STRONG.” We don’t know what’s more incredible — that she tackled all of these things, or that she has let all of her fans follow along.