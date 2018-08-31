Jenelle Evans ‘Furious’ With Kailyn Lowry For Dissing Her Over Homeschooling: She Has ‘No Time For Bullies’

Jenelle Evans is pissed about Kailyn Lowry’s latest dig! A source close to Jenelle told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she feels like Kailyn should just ‘leave her alone’.

Kailyn Lowry dissed Jenelle Evans for homeschooling her stepdaughter Maryssa, but Jenelle is using this latest insult as a teachable moment. A source close to Jenelle told us EXCLUSIVELY how she feels it’s never OK for bullying to be tolerated. “Jenelle is furious at Kailyn and does not really care what she or anyone thinks about her homeschooling Maryssa,” our source said. “Jenelle feels that she is well-qualified and smart enough to teach an 11-year-old so her haters and everyone judging her should leave her alone. Jenelle has no time for bullies, and she is using this situation as an example to teach Maryssa just that; it is not OK to bully or judge anyone.”

We reported earlier how Kailyn essentially called Jenelle dumb and wondered if she was qualified to homeschool an 11-year-old. “Is her stepdaughter sitting ‘a crossed’ from her at the table?” Kailyn tweeted after Jenelle previously took to Twitter to write, “While you’re over here podcasting away, tweeting pure bulls**t about me, or posting #FakeNews… I’ll be over here homeschooling my stepdaughter and minding my business”.

Of course, the source of this reignited feud all stems from when Jenelle weighed in on the drama going on between Kailyn and Briana DeJesus, after preview for a Teen Mom 2 reunion revealed that Kaily had slept with Briana’s ex Javi Marroquin just days after their breakup. In response to this, Jenelle wrote, “Soooo try to make some other chick jealous by giving your body away again to your ex?” Of course, Kailyn couldn’t let this one slide and wrote, “Awe, Jenelle’s trying to come for me again… that’s cute. What’s up boo?!” We’ll keep you posted on how this ongoing feud continues to heat up!