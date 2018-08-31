iPhone XS: 1st Photo Accidentally Leaks & People Can’t Wait To Get Their Hands On One

Whoops. With Apple dropping hints about the new device, a picture of the iPhone XS leaked online and, to be honest, it looks gorgeous!

Better start lining up at the Apple store now, fans. After Apple officially announced on Aug. 30 that it was holding an event on Sep. 12, 9to5Mac’s Guilherme Rambo obtained a picture of what fans can probably expect: the iPhone XS. The first alleged photo of the iPhone XS reveals that the device will come in 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch variations. The iPhone XS will also come in a new gold color that wasn’t previously offered. Both versions are supposedly going to be called “iPhone XS” and will likely have a notch.

As to what people will get when they purchase one of these beautiful looking phones, that remains to be seen. There are rumors that it will have a rear-facing camera with a triple-lens array according to CNET. The camera would “enhance the iPhone’s rear zoom capacity and improve picture quality in dim light environments.” The screen is also expected to be OLED (organic light-emitting diode). There is a difference between OLED and LCD (liquid-crystal display). OLED is considered better, but it’s more expensive, so there’s a rumor that Apple might release a lower-cost iPhone XS with a LCD screen.

In addition to the new iPhone XS, the Sept. 12 Apple event will reveal the new Apple Watch Series 4, according to 9To5Mac. The new watch will reportedly have an all-new edge-to-edge display, which may increase the size of the Apple watch by 15%. The new watch face will also reportedly display more information than the current Apple watches on the market. There’ also a new hole between the side button and Digital Crown, which is likely and additional microphone. The watch will also be compatible with the current watchbands, so no need to go out and buy a new one of those.

Apple fans will have to wait before all the finer details are revealed. In addition to the new iPhone and Apple Watch, will the company reveal new revisions to the Air Pods? Fans will have to wait until 10:00 AM PT on Sept. 12, when the Apple event from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, CA takes place. In the meantime, those Apple fanatics better start queuing up.