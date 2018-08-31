Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber No Longer Fighting Over His Mustache — What Changed?

Hailey Baldwin actually had a big role in Justin Bieber’s new retro makeover, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Find out why the ‘stache came back, here.

You have to pick your battles! That’s a lesson Hailey Baldwin, 21, has learned in her engagement to Justin Bieber, 24. The “Sorry” singer returned to his experimentation with facial hair, looking even more like a throwback than before as he was photographed leaving a Hillsong Church service on Aug. 29 in Los Angeles. His fiancee didn’t immediately come after his upper lip with a Gillette, because Justin stepped out in Beverly Hills with the mustache still in tact on Aug. 30. And standing right by his side was Hailey! She’s not letting a little (well, a lot) of facial hair get to her, we’ve learned! “Hailey and Justin are no longer fighting over his mustache,” a friend of Hailey’s shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “It’s actually kind of grown on her and she doesn’t mind it at all anymore.”

Hailey’s not blinded by love. Plot twist: It turns out she might’ve been the mastermind behind Justin’s ’70s/’80s/anything but this decade transformation. Cue the dramatic music. “It helps that he’s been letting her style him and she’s been picking out all sorts of retro looks that actually work really well with his mustache and his longer hair,” Hailey’s pal reveals. Well, judging by the fits the model is always rocking, we’ll trust Hailey’s vision. So far, Justin’s new look can either be interpreted as a 2001 David Spade from Joe Dirt or a 1994 Brad Pitt from Legends of the Fall, depending on what angle you look at him or how nice of a person you are. We think Hailey would probably vote for 1994 Brad Pitt. “She thinks he looks so sexy with his retro style and loves that he’s not afraid to be different and be a trendsetter,” the model’s friend adds. “That’s a turn on for her.”

Oh, how the times have changed! When Justin first grew out his mustache earlier this summer, his fiancee reportedly made him shave it off. As we previously told you, Justin’s face was hair-free after the Fourth of July. Several fans then claimed Hailey was the reason behind his mustache’s disappearing act, after they also claimed to have encountered the famous couple in New York City on July 5! “We were all excited he shaved his mustache and he said ‘yeah Hailey made me shave it off, well not made me but you know haha’ he’s so cute and funny and looked so happy I love him so much,” Twitter user @Jimmysanchez26 wrote on July 5. Another fan, @bieberhonoret, tweeted, “Ok i just found out that yes it’s true Hailey did make him shave the mustache but he tried to deny that she did lmao.”

Above is the OG mustache of summer 2018. We can’t wait for the outfits Hailey will coordinate with her fiance’s new ‘stache!