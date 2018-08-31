Happy new music Friday! EXO’s Baekhuyn and Loco have come together for one amazing duet titled ‘Young.’ They even dropped a music video! Get ready to have this song on constant repeat!

Baekhuyn and Loco’s “Young” collaboration is LIT! The EXO singer and the rapper dropped their duet on Aug. 31 and nearly broke the internet. As soon as fans listened to the track, it began trending on social media. For good reason. “Young” is an incredible collaboration. From the catchy melody to the song’s message, “Young” is a song we’re going to be listening to for a long time. “Young” is the latest track to be released for Station x 0.

Baekhuyn and Loco sing to the young generation about not conforming and staying true to yourself. Be who you want to be in this world, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Baekhuyn and Loco compliment each other beautifully on the track. Baekhuyn’s vocals are great, and Loco’s rapping is top notch. The music video is also all kinds of epic. Seriously, it’s ICONIC!

The boys of EXO have been on fire lately. In addition to Baekhuyn’s collaboration with Loco, Lay will be teaming up with Jason Derulo and NCT 127 for a Michael Jackson tribute song titled “Let’s Shut Up and Dance.” The song doesn’t have an official release date yet, but when it’s out, it’s going to break records. The band also released their first full-length Japanese album, Countdown, in Jan. 2018. To top it all off, they performed during the closing ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea! What will they do next?!