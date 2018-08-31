Eminem Takes Shots At Lil Xan, Lil Wayne & More On New Album: All The Epic Disses

Surprise! Eminem dropped an album out of nowhere on Aug. 31, and the record is heavy with vicious diss tracks! See everyone Eminem took shots at on “Kamikaze.’

Slim Shady is shooting some serious shots on his new album. Eminem, 45, nearly broke the internet when he released a 13-track surprise record at midnight on Aug, 31, and the rapper’s savage lyrics only stirred the pot even more. Kamikaze might be the veteran rapper’s most honest release yet, and he used the record as a platform to throw shade at Lil Yachty, Drake, Lil Pump, Lil Xan, Machine Gun Kelly, and more. NO ONE was safe here. We’ve rounded up all of the most scathing disses from the rapper’s new album.

The lead track on Kamikaze, “The Ringer,” is perhaps the most vicious song of all. Eminem came out the gate hard, unleashing a slew of disses at rap music’s newcomers. In one verse, he makes his thoughts on Lil Yachty very clear.

I can see why people like Lil Yachty, but not me though

Not even dissin’, it just ain’t for me

All I am simply is just an emcee

Maybe “Stan” just isn’t your cup of tea

Eminem continues to attack more mumble rap fan favorites such as Lil Pump and Lil Xan:

Lil Pump, Lil Xan imitate Lil Wayne

I should aim at everybody in the game, pick a name

I’m fed up with being humble

And rumor is I’m hungry

I’m sure you heard rumblings

I heard you wanna rumble like an empty stomach

I heard your mumbling but it’s jumbled in mumbo-jumbo

The era that I’m from will pummel you

With “Fall,” we see the rapper throw former friend Joe Budden under the bus. “Somebody tell Budden before I snap / He better fasten it / Or have his body bag get zipped / The closest thing he’s had to hits / Is smacking bitches,” he spits on the track. Machine Gun Kelly falls prey to Eminem’s harsh words as well. “But next time you don’t gotta use Tech N9ne if you wanna come at me with a sub-machine gun / And I’m talking to you but you already know who the f*** you are, Kelly / I don’t use sublims and sure as f*** don’t sneak-diss / But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie,” Eminem raps on “Not Alike.” Damn, Shady.

Tyler The Creator also wasn’t safe on Kamikaze. Eminem attacked Tyler in one of the most controversial disses on the album, which is being cast as a homophobic slur. “Tyler create nothing, I see why you called yourself a f***** bitch / It’s not just ‘cause you lack attention / It’s because you worship D12’s balls, you’re sacrilegious / If you’re gonna critique me, you better at least be as good or better.”

“Fall” also pinpoints Charlamagne Tha God in one verse.

One last time for Charlemagne

If my response is late, it’s just how long it takes

To hit my fuckin’ radar, I’m so far away

These rappers are like Hunger Games

On the same track, Eminem takes a bold shot at Drake, making it clear who reigns as king of modern day rap.

Put me on a track, I go cray on it like a color bookYou got some views, but you’re still below me

Mine are higher, so when you compare our views, you get overlooked

And I don’t say the hook unless I wrote the hook

Clearly, Eminem did NOT hold back. In addition to shading a number of his fellow musicians, Eminem had some harsh words for The Grammy’s, the media, and President Donald Trump. You can run but you can’t hide from Eminem on Kamikaze, on this album – no one is safe.