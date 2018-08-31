Two years after Eminem and Drake shot down rumors of a feud, it looks like Slim Shady is coming for Drizzy on a new track. See how Em disses Drake on his surprise album here!

Eminem goes after PLENTY of other rappers on his surprise new album, Kamikaze, even seemingly coming after Drake on one track called “Fall.” In the song, Em raps, “You got some views but you’re still below me, Mine are higher so when you compare our views you get overlooked, And I don’t say a hook unless I wrote the hook.” Of course, Drake dropped the album Views in 2016, so many fans think this is Eminem’s way of throwing some shade about where he feels both guys stand in the industry.

Plus, Drake has been accused of using a ghostwriter by several rappers in the past, so with the line, “I don’t say a hook unless I wrote a hook,” several fans think Em could be calling him out for this, too. It was just over two years ago now that the Internet went wild over a possible feud between Drake and Eminem, which all began when a radio host started a rumor that Em was planning on coming after Drizzy on a new album. However, it didn’t take long for the guys to completely shrug off the speculation.

“If they don’t have a story these days…” Drake wrote on Instagram at the time, along with a rolling eyes emoji. Then, less than two weeks later, Drake brought Eminem out as a special guest during his show in Detroit, the rapper’s hometown. “Detroit, make some noise for the greatest rapper that ever got on a motherf***ing microphone!” he said, by way of introduction.

It’s unclear what sparked some possible negative feelings between Em and Drake two years later. Perhaps it could be Em’s vocal interest in Nicki Minaj, who’s close friends and has a rumored romantic history with Drake?! Still, Drake had it easy compared to others on Em’s new album. He held nothing back while going off on rappers like Lil Xan, Lil Yachty, Lil Pump and PLENTY more. Talk about getting Friday started right!