And baby makes four! Here’s to the happy family who added another tiny member to their ranks on Monday, Aug. 27. Get all the details on the ‘Homeland’ star’s newborn here!

The wait is over — although, TBH, we didn’t have to wait that long for this one! Claire Danes, 39, and her husband Hugh Dancy, 43, just welcomed their second child — a baby boy — on Aug. 27, according to The Associated Press, but fans have only known that the Homeland star was pregnant since just this April. She spilled the beans on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM show, revealing that she was “deep” into her second trimester then, and now it’s official! Her first child, Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy, 5, is now a big bro! We can’t wait to see the first pic of this adorable family of four.

The first time Claire was pregnant, she worked all the way up until she was in her eighth month — yes, you read that right! Talk about a trooper. But this time, the actress decided she’d take things a bit slower, although that didn’t stop her from filming the seventh season of her hit show Homeland during her first trimester. “You feel just rotten and you’re not allowed to say why,” she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show back in April. “I was filming quite a lot but just inadvertently falling asleep all the time. And it was embarrassing.” LOL. She’s such a dedicated momma and actress — we love it!

She also told Jimmy that she and her husband, Hugh, had been planning this second baby for awhile. They welcomed their first back in 2012, after tying the knot in a secret ceremony in France three years prior, and now their next newborn is finally here!

When it comes to their relationship and their kids, Claire and Hugh have a habit of keeping their lips zipped, but we’re hoping they take a different route when it comes to this little one. Pretty please?