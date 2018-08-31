Chaka Khan Gives Rousing Performance Of ‘Going Up Yonder’ At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Chaka Khan performed a beautiful rendition of ‘Going Up Yonder’ by Walter Lee Hawkins at Aretha Franklin’s funeral on August 31. Watch her honor the ‘Queen of Soul.’

Chaka Khan, 65, put on the most beautiful tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at the singer’s funeral on August 31. Khan performed a powerful rendition of “Going Up Yonder,” originally by Walter Lee Hawkins. “I think it’s a positive, beautiful spin on this thing called life, or at least this part of life because death is a part of life,” she said ahead of her performance. Ahead of her performance, Khan admitted that although she’s been in the music business for over 30 years, she was still “nervous as hell.” But considering how well she did on stage, we wouldn’t have known it. Chaka was such a rousing performance that people in the audience were on their feet clapping along to the song. It was beautiful and a touching tribute to Aretha. Watch it below!

The 10-time Grammy-award winning artist was amongst some of music’s biggest names who were on hand to honor the Queen of Soul one final time. Other performers include (some who have hit the stage already, and others who are awaiting their performance time), The Aretha Franklin Orchestra, Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson. The final performance is scheduled to come from Broadway star, Jennifer Holliday.

Aside from the performances, a slew of notable figures within politics, religion, activism and of course, music, will offer personal remarks. Some of the speakers include, Bill Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Tyler Perry, Cicely Tyson and Clive Davis.

The funeral celebration, which was held in Detroit and led by Bishop Charles H. Ellis III and Rev. Robert Smith Jr., will conclude a week-long tribute to Franklin in Detroit. Fans from all over descended upon Detroit to observe the “Queen” lying in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on August 28 and 29. Franklin died in early August after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76.