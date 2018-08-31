Bill Clinton Trolled For Checking Out Ariana Grande At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral — See Funny Meme

Bill Clinton stans Ariana Grande hard, as this meme perfectly captured. See the former president give the pop star an ogling ovation!

For Bill Clinton, 72, it really was a “Celebration Of Life.” Ariana Grande’s beautiful performance of “Natural Woman” made many of the attendees tear up at Aretha Franklin’s funeral on Aug. 31, but not Bill! The former president was having a jolly time watching the pop star give her musical tribute to “The Queen of Soul.” A perfectly timed screengrab from Fox News captured the politician grinning ear to ear as Ariana flipped her goddess ponytail. Hey, we’d probably have the same reaction too if we had a front row seat to all the music legends that showed up to pay their r-e-s-p-e-c-t at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan!

Bill carried the same jovial attitude to the podium when it was his turn to deliver his personal remark. Don’t worry, his enthusiasm wasn’t inappropriate — he’s really just that big a fan of Aretha! “We’re Aretha groupies. She had the voice of a generation, maybe the voice of a century,” the 42nd president of the United States said. “This woman got us all here in these seats today, not because she had this breathtaking talent, which she did, not because she grew up as at least the princess of soul…but because she lived with courage. Not without fear, but because of her fears. She lived with faith. Not without failure, but overcoming her failure.” Despite his upbeat delivery, Bill’s words were quite sentimental. He even played “RESPECT” on his phone and held it up to the mic. Okay, we see you, Bill!

Many of the attendees faces’ soon looked like Bill’s as more performers riled up the crowd! Fantasia, 34, poured her heart out into her “Precious Lord” tribute so much, the American Idol season three winner kicked off her shoes! Earlier, Chaka Khan, 65, another queen of ballads, belted out to “Going Up Yonder,” and explained afterwards why she gave such a rousing performance. “I think it’s a positive, beautiful spin on this thing called life, or at least this part of life because death is a part of life,” the queen told the funeral visitors. We think Bill would agree, although everyone will dearly miss the loss of one of Earth’s greatest voices, who passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76 on Aug. 16.

Even more music icons made appearances at Aretha’s funeral so they could honor the legend. Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Shirley Caesar, Ron Isley, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday, and even Aretha’s son himself, Edward Franklin, were part of the musical tribute lineup!