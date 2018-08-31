Ariana Grande Slammed For Wearing Mini Dress To Aretha Franklin’s Funeral: ‘Hair Is Longer Than Dress’

While no one could hate on Ariana Grande’s performance of ‘Natural Woman’ at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, her super short mini dress had fans dissing her for looking like she was going clubbing.

Aretha Franklin‘s funeral wasn’t the place to wear a nearly crotch grazing mini dress, but that’s exactly what Ariana Grande did on Aug. 31. She was on hand to perform “Natural Woman” as a tribute to the late Queen of Soul, but instead her outfit choice had everyone talking about how inappropriate she looked. Her sleeveless black mini’s hemline was at the top of her thigh, and fans were not there for Ari making the event all about her sexy legs. Even former President Bill Clinton, who was seated on the dais behind her was spotted checking out the 25-year-old’s behind, because it was practically visible.

“Ariana Grande looks like how you look when you come straight to church after being out at the club,” one person tweeted, while another wrote“”#ArianaGrande don’t know the below the knee rule for the pulpit in the black church. Somebody hand her a lap hanky and a choir robe. Bless her heart.” Ari’s super long hair from her signature high ponytail was almost as long as her dress!

One person snarked, “Good to see Ariana Grande wore a cocktail dress to a funeral. She must have kept her long dresses at home. Next to all of the Aretha albums she doesn’t own.” Another Aretha fan managed to use the title of one of her most iconic hits to diss Ari, tweeting “Ass all out! No dayum R-E-S-P-E-C-T!!” One person accused Ariana of trying to make the performance all about her with the super sexy dress, “Ariana please. Way to short. It isn’t about you looking all pretty on stage.”

Ariana Grande baby that’s not what you wear to a funeral #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/LZgv6yUrNJ — Just Shauna (@OpulentBravado) August 31, 2018

Like, I get it, you're Ariana Grande but you're at the FUNERAL FOR THE QUEEN. HAVE SOME CLASS. You know every auntie in there is ready to tell her that her hair is longer than her damn dress. #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/ima45NwC3m — Megan Roberts (@stellarmj) August 31, 2018

Some fans thought Ariana wasn’t out to intentionally steal Aretha’s thunder. “It was disrespectful. It was in bad taste. It was narcissistic. But she probably meant no harm. She just has a lot to learn. Where is her mother? Or father? Or big sister/brother? Aretha was always classy and elegant. Always,” one person tweeted while another totally stuck up for the “God is a Woman” singer. “She looked fine. She is young, a new generation and she honored a great woman. Girls we need to support each other, there is enough out there trying to tear us down. RESPECT starts with us helping and respecting each other! Love one another!”