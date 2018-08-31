Angelina Jolie Shaking Off Attacks Over Her Weight Loss: Her ‘Proof’ That She’s Just Fine

A new report claims Angelina Jolie’s weight is down to a shocking 76 pounds. We’ve got details on how the actress tired of people slamming her trim frame and how she knows her health is just fine.

Angelina Jolie has always been slim, but her shrinking frame has some fans worried that she’s become dangerously thin. A new report claims that the 5’7″ actress is down to a mere 76 pounds, so far away from the days when her curvier sexy frame allowed her to play roles like Lara Croft in Tomb Raider. The humanitarian is doing her best to avoid the negative attention about her weight loss. “Angelina tries not to pay attention to what people say about her. She always tells her kids that what other people think about them is none of their business and she does her best to keep that mindset herself. But when people are attacking her over her weight it is very hard not to take it personally, it hurts,” a source close to the 43-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It upsetting when people body shame her and make assumptions about her health when they have no idea what her health is like. She swears she feels fine and that there’s no reason to worry about her. She keeps up with her six kids and as far as she’s concerned that’s proof that her health and weight are just fine,” our insider continues.

Angelina has had primary custody of her six children with Brad Pitt, 54, ever since the couple’s nasty split in Sept. of 2016. He’s been getting to spend more days with them over the summer, but the majority of time Angelina has is spent looking after her brood. “Being there and present for her kids is all that really matters to her so she mostly just ignores this kind of talk. But she does wish people could practice more kindness and be less judgmental,” our source adds. Angelina has been seen regularly taking her kids to shows, toy stores, game rooms and more now that she’s back in LA after filming the sequel to Maleficent in London. She always looks happ tyo be with her children, who always appear so doted on and loved.