Amber Rose Admits She’s Dated ‘Narcissistic Sociopaths’: Dissing Kanye West?

Amber Rose has made the shocking admission that she attracts men who are ‘narcissistic sociopaths.’ We’ve got the details on if she admitted that she was referring to ex BF Kanye West.

When you look at Amber Rose‘s history with men, ex boyfriend Kanye West, 41, and ex husband Wiz Khalifa, 30, are the two big long-term standouts. So when she just revealed that being with a “narcissistic sociopath” drove her into therapy, it’s not hard to guess who she’s talking about. Since Wiz is the living definition of chill, she probably wasn’t referring to him. On the Complex magazine’s Web series “Open Late With Peter Rosenberg,” mom of one Amber admitted on Aug. 30, “I had to go see a therapist, and she was just like, ‘You attract narcissistic sociopaths.’ And I’m not mentioning no names. But a few of them have been that.”

she didn’t say Kanye’s name with that statement, what she said next seemed to really drive it home that it could be Yeezy. “Like, nah, you’re not gonna control my every move, you’re not gonna tell me what I need to wear, you’re not gonna tell me where I need to go or who to be friends with. I don’t have time for that s–t,” Amber continued. Early on in Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s relationship, he was famously filmed going through her closets on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and throwing away clothing and accessories that weren’t of his tastes. Kim even revealed several years later that the couple spent a New Year’s Eve going through her closet so he could decide on what she should wear in the following year. Nah, totally not controlling at all!

Amber has also dated 21 Savage, Machine Gun Kelly and DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy. We don’t know if any of those guys are narcissistic sociopaths, but we can’t see her letting any of those boyfriends dictate her wardrobe. The former exotic dancer has revealed in the past that Yeezy has been quite cruel to her. They broke up in 2010 after two years together. Amber told Complex‘s Everyday Struggle talk show in 2017 “I still have never said anything mean about Kanye. This is after six, seven years of constant bullying from him.”

Kanye’s said some awful things about Amber. Not only did he claim she’s only famous because of him, he trashed her by saying that she sullied him to the point where he thought he couldn’t get with Kim. “If Kim had dated me when I wanted, there would be no Amber Rose,” he told 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, in 2015. The to add insult to injury he added, “It’s very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that’s with Amber Rose. I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim.” Ouch!