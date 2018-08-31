Plot twist! When paying his respects to Aretha Franklin at her funeral, the reverend bashed Trump — not once, but twice! Click here for the video of his double disses.

Reverend Al Sharpton, 63, didn’t just pay his respects to Aretha Franklin while speaking at her funeral — he also made sure to put President Donald Trump, 72, in his place while he was at it! “The other day I misspelled ‘Respect’ on my radio show and a lot of y’all corrected me,” he said. “Now I want y’all to help me correct President Trump to teach him what it means.” Ouch! If that isn’t the best burn you’ve heard in a long time, then we don’t know what is. The reverend received a standing ovation for his comment, but he didn’t stop there. When all of the cheering and whooping died down, he delivered another solid diss.

Referencing Trump’s ‘tribute’ to Aretha after her death, in which he mentioned, “She worked for me on numerous occasions,” the reverend stepped in to clarify. “She performed for you. She worked for us,” he said. He went on to talk about the late singer’s feminism and civil rights work. “Aretha never took orders from nobody but God.” At this, even more of the funeral attendees jumped to their feet, clapping and cheering. One woman in particular stood behind the the reverend and shouted him down, repeating, “Yes!” again and again. He finished off strong with a message from Barack and Michelle Obama, who were at John McCain‘s funeral and couldn’t attend. Their sweet note included, among other sentiments, “Aretha’s work reflected the very best of the American story with all of its hope and heart, its boldness and its unmistakable beauty.”

It seemed like the entire audience was on their feet by the time the reverend stepped off the stage! That kind of enthusiasm wasn’t out of character — the whole funeral has been a lively event celebrating the life of this music icon. Whether they’re dancing to Ariana Grande, Faith Hill or the incredible choir, there is a lot of energy in the Greater Grace Temple.

Rev. Al Sharpton at Aretha Franklin's funeral: "When word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said she used to work for me. No, she used to perform for you. She worked for us." https://t.co/qSW5iZgtqR pic.twitter.com/QrvJrR4kw3 — ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2018

Watching Aretha’s funeral livestream is like watching an awards show. It’s complete with epic performances and even more epic disses. Don’t miss a moment!