’90 Day Fiance’ Preview: Ricky Is Ready To Propose To Melissa — But Will Another Woman Stop Him?

Ricky thinks he’s ready to pop the question to Melissa, but will the arrival of someone else tear them apart? Watch this new preview of the all-new episode of ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ now!

Ricky, 33, is ready to taking the next step with Melissa, 28, but things might not flesh out exactly according to plan on the Sept. 2 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days. “I came to be with Melissa,” he says in the preview. “You only live once.” He’s planning something very romantic for Melissa. However, Ricky gets a major surprise in the episode. A woman comes to visit Ricky, and she doesn’t look like Melissa’s photo. TLC tweeted: “Ricky was ready to propose to his “soul mate” Melissa. But now…” What’s going on here?!

Ricky is a two-time divorcee and father from Ohio who met Colombian beauty Melissa through a Latin dating site. He’s been supporting Melissa by sending her money, which has his friends worried. They mostly stay in contact through text, and when Ricky asks her to video chat, something goes wrong with her connection.

Meanwhile, Tarik, 43, has traveled to the Philippines to be with Hazel, 25, and his brother joins him. But it looks like things go horribly wrong. In the final moments of the preview, Hazel runs away! Tarik runs after her in the street. “Come here!” he says. The drama is heating up! Will these couples make it or call it quits?

The spinoff series is currently in its second season. The show follows couples before the K-1 Visa process begins and explores how they found each other, meeting in person for the first time, and traveling to a foreign country to be with their significant other. Despite challenges including 20-year age gaps, language barriers, and concerning pasts, these hopefuls are just trying to find everlasting love. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.