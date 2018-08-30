Gerard Depardieu: 5 Things To Know About French Actor Reportedly Accused Of Sexual Assault

Gerard Depardieu is being accused of allegedly raping an actress, 22. Find out about the shocking allegations levied against him here.

Gerard Depardieu, 69, one of France’s most iconic movie stars, has been accused of allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a 22-year-old actress in Paris earlier in the month of August, according to the Daily Mail. Here’s what we know so far about the alleged assault.

1. The alleged rape reportedly happened at Depardieu’s home in Paris. The star has an enormous mansion located in Paris’ sixth arrondisement, which is a subdivision of the city. The Paris public prosecutor’s office has reportedly opened an inquiry after a complaint was lodged on Monday in Aix-en-Provence, located in Southern France.

2. Depardieu has denied these allegations. Since the accusations have been made, Depardieu’s lawyer Herve Termime stated, “I regret the public nature of this process which poses a major prejudice to Gerard Depardieu, whose innocence I am convinced will be recognized.”

3. He famously became a Russian citizen following a proposed tax hike that would affect the rich in France in 2013. Not only that, but Russian President Vladimir Putin invited him to dinner where he personally presented the actor with his Russian citizenship.

4. He has had previous run-ins with the law. He was fined in 2013 for driving drunk and falling off his scooter. He subsequently failed to turn up at the hearing, was fined €4,000, and had his license suspended for a total of six months.

5. Depardieu is not only France’s most well-known actor, he’s also one of the most prolific. Starring in over 180 films, the 69-year-old actor is best known for playing the titular character in the 1990 version of Cyrano de Bergerac, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor, and his role of Porthos in The Man In The Iron Mask.