What’s New On Netflix In September 2018: ‘Black Panther’ & More — Full List

Ready to have way too much TV to watch in Sept. 2018? Netflix is rolling out your favorite TV shows, movies, and original content starting Sept. 1. Check out the full list now!

You’re probably going to need to make a schedule after taking a look at what’s coming to Netflix in Sept. 2018. There’s so much to consider watching! Netflix has revealed which TV shows, movies, and original content will be hitting the streaming service next month.

From classics like The Breakfast Club and The Cider House Rules to new seasons of your favorite shows like Quantico and Once Upon A Time, September is going to be a great month. Plus, new Netflix movies such as Sierra Burgess is a Loser and The Land of Steady Habits will also be released. See the full list of TV shows and movies below!

SEPTEMBER 1

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

The Ant Bully

Assassins

August Rush

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Cider House Rules

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Martian Child

Monkey Twins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mr. Sunshine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

The River Wild

Scarface

Sisters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven

SEPTEMBER 2

The Emperor’s New Groove

Lilo & Stitch

Maynard

Quantico: Season 3

SEPTEMBER 3

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SEPTEMBER 4

Black Panther

SEPTEMBER 5

Van Helsing: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 6

SEPTEMBER 6

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

SEPTEMBER 7

Atypical: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cable Girls: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

City of Joy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Click

First and Last — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Next Gen — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SEPTEMBER 10

Call the Midwife: Series 7

SEPTEMBER 11

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Resistance Banker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SEPTEMBER 12

Blacklist: Season 5

Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

On My Skin — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SEPTEMBER 14

American Vandal: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Angel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bleach — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Boca Juniors Confidential — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BoJack Horseman: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Car Masters: Rust to Riches — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Dragon Prince — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ingobernable: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Land of Steady Habits — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Hope — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Norm Macdonald has a Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SEPTEMBER 15

Inside The Freemasons: Season 1

SEPTEMBER 16

Role Models

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

SEPTEMBER 17

The Witch

SEPTEMBER 18

American Horror Story: Cult

D.L. Hughley: Contrarian — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SEPTEMBER 21

Battlefish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Good Cop — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hilda — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maniac: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nappily Ever After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Quincy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SEPTEMBER 23

The Walking Dead: Season 8

SEPTEMBER 25

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

A Wrinkle in Time

SEPTEMBER 26

The Hurricane Heist

Norsemen: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SEPTEMBER 28

The 3rd Eye — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chef’s Table: Volume 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Marginal: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Forest of Piano — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hold the Dark — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lost Song — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Made in Mexico — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylanders Academy: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two Catalonias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SEPTEMBER 30

Big Miracle

Get excited, everyone! Netflix has done it again. With a new month, this means that other titles are leaving. A few of the movies that are leaving include 13 Going On 30, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Just Friends.