What’s New On Netflix In September 2018: ‘Black Panther’ & More — Full List
Ready to have way too much TV to watch in Sept. 2018? Netflix is rolling out your favorite TV shows, movies, and original content starting Sept. 1. Check out the full list now!
You’re probably going to need to make a schedule after taking a look at what’s coming to Netflix in Sept. 2018. There’s so much to consider watching! Netflix has revealed which TV shows, movies, and original content will be hitting the streaming service next month.
From classics like The Breakfast Club and The Cider House Rules to new seasons of your favorite shows like Quantico and Once Upon A Time, September is going to be a great month. Plus, new Netflix movies such as Sierra Burgess is a Loser and The Land of Steady Habits will also be released. See the full list of TV shows and movies below!
SEPTEMBER 1
10,000 B.C.
Another Cinderella Story
The Ant Bully
Assassins
August Rush
The Breakfast Club
Bruce Almighty
The Cider House Rules
Delirium
Fair Game
Groundhog Day
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Keeping Hours
King Kong
La Catedral del Mar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Martian Child
Monkey Twins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mr. Sunshine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nacho Libre
Pearl Harbor
The River Wild
Scarface
Sisters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spider-Man 3
Stephanie
Summer Catch
Sydney White
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Two Weeks Notice
Unforgiven
SEPTEMBER 2
The Emperor’s New Groove
Lilo & Stitch
Maynard
Quantico: Season 3
SEPTEMBER 3
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SEPTEMBER 4
Black Panther
SEPTEMBER 5
Van Helsing: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 6
SEPTEMBER 6
Once Upon a Time: Season 7
SEPTEMBER 7
Atypical: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cable Girls: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
City of Joy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Click
First and Last — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Next Gen — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SEPTEMBER 10
Call the Midwife: Series 7
SEPTEMBER 11
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Resistance Banker — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SEPTEMBER 12
Blacklist: Season 5
Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On My Skin — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SEPTEMBER 14
American Vandal: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Angel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bleach — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Boca Juniors Confidential — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
BoJack Horseman: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Car Masters: Rust to Riches — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Dragon Prince — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ingobernable: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Land of Steady Habits — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Hope — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Norm Macdonald has a Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part A — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SEPTEMBER 15
Inside The Freemasons: Season 1
SEPTEMBER 16
Role Models
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
SEPTEMBER 17
The Witch
SEPTEMBER 18
American Horror Story: Cult
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SEPTEMBER 21
Battlefish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Good Cop — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hilda — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Maniac: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nappily Ever After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Quincy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SEPTEMBER 23
The Walking Dead: Season 8
SEPTEMBER 25
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
A Wrinkle in Time
SEPTEMBER 26
The Hurricane Heist
Norsemen: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SEPTEMBER 28
The 3rd Eye — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chef’s Table: Volume 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Marginal: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Forest of Piano — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hold the Dark — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lost Song — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Made in Mexico — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylanders Academy: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Two Catalonias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SEPTEMBER 30
Big Miracle
Get excited, everyone! Netflix has done it again. With a new month, this means that other titles are leaving. A few of the movies that are leaving include 13 Going On 30, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Just Friends.