Tyga Throws Major Shade At Kylie Jenner: I Put Her On The Map & I Definitely Don’t Miss Her

Tyga wants you to know that he doesn’t want Kylie Jenner back! Instead, does he want more credit for her relevance? Read what he said on Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen Radio’ on Aug. 30!

Tyga, 28, really just went there. After his early 2017 split with Kylie Jenner, 21, finally seemed to fade in the recesses of our memory, the “Taste” rapper is back with a bite! He appeared on Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio on Aug. 30 and made a pretty big claim. But first, he wanted to set the record straight. When asked if he misses his ex-girlfriend, he simply replied, “Nah, I’m good luv, enjoy!” Hmm. Last we heard in February, Tyga was drunk dialing Kylie. Well, we digress. But then Tyga dropped a bomb on the radio air waves. Regarding the influence he had on Kylie, who’s now worth almost a billion dollars, he said, “You need Black people to f*ck with you cause you need culture. I had a lot to do with all that.”

Woah! Did the platinum singer just say he gave Kylie “culture,” and most of it at that? The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has received backlash for years over claims that she’s appropriating Black culture, which have especially targeted her lip fillers and style. We can’t tell if Tyga is joining the critics or asking for credit where it’s due for Kylie’s current image. Surprisingly, Tyga said kinder words about Travis Scott, 26, the man whom Kylie went on to date right after him in April of 2017! “We ain’t got no beef. It’s his time right now,” Tyga admitted on the radio show. “You gotta let it ride. I ain’t got no beef with him.” The message rang clear — Tyga just wants Travis to enjoy riding his Astroworld success!

And It looks like Nicki is another person whom Tyga has no beef with, judging on how open he’s being! We were worried he might’ve been a little resentful before going on her show. Recall that the “Barbie Dreams” rapper slipped Tyga’s secret to the world on Aug. 14 — he had a hair transplant! After Nicki blasted her ex Safaree Samuels, 37, complaining that she should’ve never paid for his hairline, she pulled Tyga into the conversation, tweeting, “Tyga shit ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!! Yours fell out cuz GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!!!!!!” Tyga performed a fact check with a follow up tweet, providing a screenshot from Ziering Medical’s website and writing, “The [plug emoji]. Tellem Tyga sent u.” Tyga really has been the plug, from providing us with helpful doctor recommendations to spilling the tea!