Three months after T.I.’s arrest for allegedly getting into a dispute with the security guard at the complex where he lives, a clip has surfaced of a potty mouthed cop dissing the rapper.

Well this is awkward! Five months after T.I. was booked for allegedly getting into a dispute with the security guard at the complex where he lives, footage has emerged of the cop who arrested the 37-year-old rapper, joking that he acts like his “sh*t don’t stink.” The bodycam footage emerged on Aug. 30 three months after the star’s May 16 arrest. The clip from the Henry County officer was obtained by TMZ and it is very revealing to say the least.

As we previously reported, T.I. was initially refused entry into gated community where he lives with wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, and their six children, after he returned home in the early hours of the morning without his key. The rapper and his friend reportedly got into an argument with the security guard and he was arrested and charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Now we’re getting a bit more insight into what happened shortly after the dispute.

In the video clip seen below a security guard is shown and another person, a woman, can initially be heard off-camera. A man – who appears to be the cop – asked, “Does he live here?” The male security guard responded that he “has no idea.” But the woman seemed to be well aware of who T.I. is. She said, “That’s T.I. the rapper… His wife is… He’s the rapper… His wife is in the facility and…” That’s when the cop slid in with this comment, “He think his sh*t don’t stink?” The female responded, “Basically, to keep a long story short.”

The cop didn’t end there. He joked that T.I. wanted “everybody bowing down to his butt.” The female said, “He should have known who he was, is probably what set it off.” The “he” in question is apparently the security guard who has since been fired, according to TMZ.

HollywoodLife has reached out to T.I.’s attorney Steve Sadow, and the Henry County Police Department, for comment, but we’ve yet to receive a response. However, after he was charged with three misdemeanors in July, his lawyer told The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution, “The misdemeanor charges brought against T.I. are baseless, ill-founded and unjustified. T.I. never threatened or acted in a violent manner towards Euwan James, the security guard.”