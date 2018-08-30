Boston Globe: Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Bomb ‘Enemy Of The People’ & Shoot Staffers

CA man Robert Chain has been arrested for allegedly making 14 threatening phone calls to the ‘Boston Globe’, calling staffers the ‘enemy of the people’ and threatening to shoot them. We have more details, here.

The FBI has arrested Robert Chain, 68, the Trump supporter who allegedly made 14 threatening phone calls to the Boston Globe‘s office from August 10 to August 22. Chain threatened to shoot staffers in the head, and kill everyone who works for the paper in one of the calls. The threats came right after the paper coordinated with 350 other news organizations to publish editorials condemning President Donald Trump for attacking the press and attempting to limit free speech. Chain, of Encino, California, has been charged with one count of making threatening communications in interstate commerce, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice.

A phone call on August 16 was particularly brutal, with the man, allegedly Chain, saying, “You’re the enemy of the people, and we’re going to kill every f**king one of you. Hey, why don’t you call the F, why don’t you call Mueller, maybe he can help you out, buddy. Still there f****t? Alright, why, are you going to trace my call? What are you going to do, motherf**ker? You ain’t going to do sh*t. I’m going to shoot you in the f**king head later today, at 4 o’clock. Goodbye,” according to an FBI transcript.

Sound familiar? The threatening phone calls echo President Trump’s opposition to free press and “fake news;” Chain’s declaration that the Boston Globe is the “enemy of the people” is a frequent Trump remark. A spokesperson for the Globe acknowledged this in an email to Axios, writing, “that alarming turn of the president’s rhetoric — the specific labeling of the press as an ‘enemy of the American people’ and the opposition party — does cause us concern about media outlets and the stories we have heard around the country.”

Chain was arrested at his home in Los Angeles on August 30 by law enforcement, including a SWAT team, according to court documents obtained by Boston Globe. He is scheduled to appear in a Los Angeles court on Thursday, August 30, and will later be arraigned in a US District Court in Boston at a later date, according to prosecutors on the case, per court documents obtained by The New York Times.