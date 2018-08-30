Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Defends His GF After She Attacks Him On TV: That Was ‘A Rough Patch’

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation 2’ fans were left horrified on Aug. 30 when Ronnie was physically attacked and spit on by his baby mama Jen. Now he’s defending her months after filming, saying it was just a ‘rough patch.’

The mother of all fights went down on the Aug. 30 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 2 between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and baby mama Jen Harley. The 32-year-old reality star visited with a family law attorney to make sure he had visiting rights to their newborn daughter Ariana. He was afraid that Jen would try to keep him from his little one. Then when Jen found out she physically attacked Ronnie and spit in his face! But that was then and this is now and Ronnie wants fans to know that it was just a bump in the road for the couple. He says that they’re in love, a happy family unit and raising their daughter together.

“For the record I love my family, my daughter, and the mother of my child. The way I felt during that moment isn’t how I feel three months later. Unfortunately this season caught a rough patch in both our lives and we stuck together and have got through it,” he wrote on an Instagram story on Aug. 30. He added that “Ariana grows up in a happy home regardless of what is shown and edited for TV. It is a combination of bad timing, a lot of moving parts and misinformed information. She has two amazing parents who love her. Enjoy your Thursday..”

The show definitely showed how rough things really were. The rest of the cast flew out of Vegas to see him and the new baby, but saw first hand how toxic things were between Ronnie and Jen. They told him for the sake of his daughter’s well-being, maybe the pair should split up. “[Jen’s] not the most stable person in the world,” Ronnie revealed. “So I have to watch my own back at this point, and my child’s back. I am ready to make a change. I have to make a change for my daughter, and get some guidelines and foundations to make sure she’s alright at the end of this.”

Ronnie then visited with a lawyer and while he was away, the roommates got to hear Jen’s side of the story as she showed up at their suite. “Last night he was on a f***ing rampage, texting me every f***ing name in the book,” she ranted. “I’m not kidding. I’m f***ing done with this s***. I blocked him because he texted me over 300 times how I’m a slut, whore, b***h.” The roomies weren’t totally on board with her claims and got a first hand look at her temper when she later physically attacked Ronnie. The drama will continue on next week’s episode, but Ronnie wants everyone to know that things are much better between them now.