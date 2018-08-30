Prince Harry Sings A ‘Hamilton’ Song While Adoring Wife Meghan Markle Watches Proudly

Who knew Prince Harry could sing musical theater tunes? The royal took to the stage during a gala performance of ‘Hamilton’ and sang a few lines from ‘You’ll Be Back’ as wife Meghan Markle looked on adoringly.

If Prince Harry ever gets tired of that whole royalty thing, he can always land a job in London’s West End theaters. The 33-year-old took to the stage of the Victoria Palace Theater in London following a charity performance of the Broadway smash Hamilton, with creator and original star Lin Manuel Miranda, 38 on hand for the festivities. Once the play ended, Harry joined the cast onstage to thank them as well as the audience who helped raise funds for his Sentebale charity. In full graciousness, he gifted them with an impromptu song, belting out the first line from “You’ll Be Back,” which is sung by King George in the play. “You’ll say…” he began as the audience erupted in cheers at hearing his deep baritone voice.

Proud wife Meghan Markle, 37, applaud her sweetheart from the audience. It took some serious bravery to get up in front of that many musical theater fans — as well as the Hamilton cast — and try his hand at one of the songs. During the performance, the royal couple sat in the audience alongside Lin, who was onstage after the show where Harry thanked him and the rest of the cast for such a fine evening.

“And as already mentioned, a round of applause for yourselves for taking part in this evening’s activities because you have together, raised a huge amount of money to change the lives of thousands of children in Botswana,” referring to the work done by Sentebale. He added,”Through that work that we’re going to be doing now– we will be able to stop the generational hand down of the stigma around HIV.” What a great night for a great cause!

"You say…" Thank you to the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd for a fantastic performance, raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by HIV #HamiltonLDN

Harry looked handsome in his dark suit but all eyes were on his bride Meghan, as she flashed tons of leg in a black tuxedo dress by Canadian brand Judith and Charles. It was definitely one of the shortest hemlines seen on a royal woman in quite some time, with the dress sitting well above Meghan’s knees. The Hamilton performance marked the return of Harry and Meghan to somewhat public duties after taking most of the summer off. The pair enjoyed a getaway to Lake Como earlier in the month where George and Amal Clooney hosted the royal couple and even threw a dinner in their honor.

Now it’s back to work as they have two appearances next week. On Sept. 4 Harry and Meghan will attend the annual Well Child Awards and on the 6th they’ll attend the 100 Days to Peace concert, marking the Centenary of the end of WWI. That means more Meghan fashion and more adorable PDA between these lovebirds.